Next on ‘Abbott Elementary’: An actor’s stirke. What the expected SAG-AFTRA strike means for your favorite show

We may be seeing less Quinta Brunson on our TVs and more of her on the picket lines soon. The union representing her and thousands of other actors is poised to announce a strike.

After failing to reach a contract with major studios, SAG-AFTRA — the Screen Actors Guild — announced it would host a news conference Thursday in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. EST where it’s anticipated they’ll announce a work stoppage.

It will mark the first time members have stopped work since 1980. And this time, they will be joining the Writers Guild of America, the union representing TV and film writers, marking a historic double strike that will bring Hollywood to a hard stop. It’ll be the first time the two unions strike together in 63 years.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said the studios’ responses to the union has been “insulting and disrespectful.”

“The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us,” she said. “Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity.”

For the most part, the actors’ demands align with the Writers Guild’s, including safeguards regarding how artificial intelligence is used and a new framework for how performers are compensated when their work runs on streaming platforms. Over the last few months as the Writers Guild has been on strike, prominent actors doubling as SAG-AFTRA members have shown up in solidarity. Some, like Abbott Elementary’s Brunson, have said in the past that she’s a member of both groups.

What does this mean for ‘Abbott Elementary’ and your other favorite TV shows?

Back in May when the writers’ strike started, Brunson showed up on the picket lines with WGA and hinted at the possibility of SAG-AFTRA also striking soon.

“If we keep staying strong, then we’re actually going to be able to make this end sooner and get the things that we’re fighting for — I think that’s a very important part of this,” she said. “It’s just important to remember that we’re fighting for something and we’re not going to leave here with nothing.”

Abbott Elementary is among the TV shows already impacted by the writers’ strike. Other TV shows and late-night TV — including Jimmy Kimmel Live and Saturday Night Live have gone dark because of the WGA strike. The SAG strike only stands to lengthen the blackout.

Some TV shows and movies completed filming ahead of the strikes and have been able to air as planned. But as time passes, the strikes will impact the ability to have planning meetings and production timelines.

In Abbott’s case, a writer’s room meeting was scheduled the same week the WGA strike began. It was ultimately canceled, effectively pushing back Abbott’s schedule by months.

“If this strike goes on for a significant period of time, our show will not come out on time, and that could change the amount of episodes, which people I’m sure will be very upset about,” said Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols.

SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 Hollywood actors, many of whom already signed a letter committing to strike if needed. Signees included Brunson, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence.