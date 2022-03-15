St. Joseph’s University got the green light Tuesday from an accrediting body to merge with the University of the Sciences, a plan the two schools have been working on for more than a year.

The two Philadelphia universities proposed the idea just over a year ago and their boards voted to approve the plan last summer.

The approval from Middle States is among about a dozen federal and state regulatory and accreditation reviews or filings that the schools have undertaken, but certainly one of the most significant.

The 200-year-old USciences, formerly Philadelphia College of Pharmacy — the nation’s first pharmacy college — will merge into St. Joseph’s, a 170-year-old Jesuit institution. St. Joseph’s will be the name of the combined institution, though USciences’ historic Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Samson College of Health Sciences will remain as schools within St. Joe’s, their leaders have said.

Mark C. Reed, president of St. Joseph’s, will become president of the combined institution. Paul Katz, who had been president of USciences, retired in July. Valerie Weil, the university’s chief financial and operating officer, has been serving as interim president.

In February 2021, the schools announced that they were looking at a potential merger to help them grow and thrive in an increasingly challenging higher-education market. Combined, the institutions will enroll more than 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students, employ nearly 450 faculty, and have an endowment in excess of a half-billion dollars, an operating budget over $300 million, assets of $1.2 billion, and nearly 95,000 living alumni.

St. Joseph’s had been looking to add health-care programs, but it was USciences, which has faced financial challenges, that approached St. Joe’s, noting proximity, complementary programs, and similar graduation and retention rates.

Both campuses, which are less than five miles apart, will be retained, the schools have said. The St. Joseph’s campus straddles the Philadelphia/Lower Merion border and USciences is in West Philadelphia.