Hear what Salema Hicks Robinson has to say about the civil sex abuse lawsuit she filed, what she’s lost and how she’s triumphed

After years of anonymity, Salema Hicks Robinson revealed that she was the plaintiff in a $2 million civil sexual abuse case against Camden School Advisory Board President Wasim Muhammad.

In a stunning case, she accused Muhammad of grooming her for a relationship when she was just 14 and he was her social studies teacher at Cooper B. Hatch Middle School in 1994. She said the sexual activity continued for years, even after she moved from the area.

In court documents, she was identified only as Jane Doe. In this video, she talks about how she feels about her triumph and what she lost as a child. She wants to inspire other child sex abuse victims to come forward as well.