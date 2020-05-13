On June 2, 2016, Frank Rapoport’s daughter Alex, 32, took her own life after a 20-year battle with an eating disorder. In 2018, Rapoport traveled to the Himalayan country of Nepal to scatter Alex’s ashes in the holy rivers of Kathmandu. He wanted to return her to the place where she had once found peace, connection, and, for a time, a respite from the condition that had plagued her most of her life.