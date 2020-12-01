He said he worries about the health of his “brothers in red,” who are usually — by nature of the Santa trade — older and overweight, making them more susceptible to complications of the coronavirus. Santas say they feel for children and parents who have endured especially challenging years, and experience a bittersweet longing for hugs and wishes whispered in ears and laughs shared with kids from closer than six feet. They are concerned, too, about their own livelihoods, with the most lucrative holiday parties and home visits canceled due to the pandemic.