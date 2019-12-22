Zaire McNeal scored a school-record 50 points for Cristo Rey in its 77-52 win over Central on Saturday. McNeal’s outing stands as the most points scored by either school basketball program, as she also grabbed 7 rebounds and had 4 assists.
Paige Mott scored her 1,000th career point in Abington Friends’ 29-28 win over Pennsbury. Mott scored all 5 of her points in the fourth quarter, ending the game with 1,001 total career points.
Azori Edwards recorded a triple-double to lead Prep Charter past Girard, 64-42. Edwards netted a game-high 27 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had 11 assists. Jade Leach almost had a triple-double as well, scoring 23 points while dishing out 12 assists and recording 8 steals.
Alicia Whitfield and Rory Tiedeman hit back-to-back threes late in the game to secure Sun Valley’s 35-34 win over Collegium Charter. Tiedeman had a team-high 12 points while Whitfield scored 10. Micaylah Heygood had 10 rebounds and scored 6 points.
Dasani Peoples dropped a game-high 18 points for Coatesville, which beat Interboro, 58-33. The Red Raiders took a 30-14 lead at halftime.
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 19 points and Riley Devitis added 16 for Lansdale Catholic in its 55-45 win over Bonner-Prendergast. Bridie McCann scored a game-high 23 points in the loss.
Radnor beat Agnes Irwin, 63-35, as Ellie Mueller and Brienne Williams combined for 29 points. Mueller had 5 rebounds and Williams had 4 steals. Katie Anderson scored a game-high 23 points in the loss.
Emily Tiffan and Lucy Olsen combined for 23 points to lead Spring-Ford past West Orange (Fla.), 47-38.
Episcopal Academy beat Marple Newtown, 32-22. The Churchwomen outscored the Tigers 12-2 in the fourth quarter, as Amanda Purcell scored 9 of her 13 total points in the second half.
Maddy Ryan’s 22-point, 11-rebound game led Villa Maria over Notre Dame, 59-37.
Katherine Greenhut netted a game-high 16 points for Bishop Shanahan in its 42-34 win over Pope John Paul II.
Josh Hankins recorded a triple-double in Chichester’s 64-54 win over Marple Newtown. Hankins scored a game-high 22 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and tallying 10 steals. Andrew Monroe scored 8 points and had 9 rebounds.
Alex Capitano drained 6 threes on the way to a 40-point outing, leading Episcopal Academy past Western Reserve, 87-73. Chris Livingston scored 27 points for the Pioneers.
Deuce Turner scored 30 points and Rahdir Hicks added 20 for Malvern Prep in its 81-44 win over Unionville. Spencer Cochran had 13 points in the win.
Jon Wessel got his first win as a head coach as Abington Friends downed Hill Freedman World Academy, 55-49. David Jordan scored 20 points, including 15 from deep. It’s the first win for a Kangaroos coach other than Steve Chadwin since 1978.
Nisine Poplar’s 30 points helped Math, Civics and Sciences beat Lincoln (NY), 82-77. Tvon Jones and Naadhir Wood combined for 34 points for the Mighty Elephants.
Andrew Carr dropped 40 points in West Chester East’s 64-63 win over Academy of New Church. Tym Richardson added 18 for the Vikings.
Methacton beat Pope John Paul, 71-56, as Erik Timko tallied a game-high 31 points for the Warriors.
Andrew King and Joe Belbin combined for 34 points while Grant Umberger and David Owsik netted 13 points apiece in Downingtown East’s 86-51 win over Collegium Charter. Dinero Washington scored a game-high 19 points in the loss.
Friends’ Central beat Solebury School, 65-60. Troy McGregor scored 29 points for the Phoenix, and Thierry Lokrou had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Carl Schaller had 14 points and 10 assists for Garnet Valley in its 62-49 win over Great Valley. Neel Beniwal scored a game-high 16 points in the win, while Gannon McKee added 14 points. Chris Coyne had 11 rebounds.
Shipley beat Haverford School, 61-56. Khalil Farmer’s 18 points and 12 rebounds led the Gators, as Khai Champion followed with 17 and Joey Gruzniski had 15. Champion is now 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Christian Clover netted a game-high 26 points in the loss.
Jordan Longino scored 33 points for Germantown Academy in its 69-46 win over Palumbo.
James Green’s 17-point game led Prep Charter past Audenried, 54-51. Rashaun Yeiser Jr. had 13 points for the Huskies.