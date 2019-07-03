The Rat, and sometimes the Fat Cat, are a familiar sight on the sidewalks of Philadelphia, used by various building trades unions as a way to protest the use of non-union labor. The imposing inflatable is often accompanied by union members passing out fliers about the developer they’re protesting and a noise-polluting generator that keeps the animal inflated. The Laborers District Council in Philadelphia said in 2015 that it had four Rats. Electricians union IBEW Local 98 even has a Rat-Mobile.