Voters in seven South Jersey towns in Atlantic, Burlington, Cumberland and Gloucester Counties head to the polls Tuesday to consider bond proposals to renovate schools, raise the tax levy, or change how school board members are selected.

In most New Jersey school districts, Tuesday is also the annual election for 1,569 open board seats, according to the New Jersey School Boards Association. There are 2,151 candidates, including 905 incumbents seeking reelection.

Tuesday is one of several times during the year that school boards may propose a bond issue or special question to pay for school projects, additional spending that would raise local property taxes.

In Gloucester County, the Clearview Regional High School District is asking voters to approve a $59 million proposal to undertake renovation projects and field improvements at the high school and its regional middle school, including new fixtures and furniture. The state would contribute $23 million.

The Delran Township School District in Burlington County has proposed two ballot questions for projects including replacing the roof, HVAC systems, interior door and ceiling at Millbridge Elementary School, and electrical systems at Delran Intermediate School, Delran Middle School, and Delran High School.

A second question in Delran seeks approval for a $2.7 million bond for wheelchair-accessible bathrooms at Millbridge, a new parking lot at the middle school, and new ceilings and improved culinary arts facilities at the high school. The projects proposed in the second question would only go forward if voters approve the first ballot question as well.

Statewide, there are 11 boards of education asking voters to approve construction projects. Most spending projects qualify for state funding to cover some of the costs.

The Delanco Township School District is among four districts in the state seeking to permanently increase the local tax level above the state’s 2% cap. The Burlington County school system wants to raise an additional $75,198 for the 2022-2023 school year to hire a grant writer and reinstate extracurricular activities, including the school newspaper, safety patrol, and athletics.

In Cumberland County, voters in Downe Township will decide a $3.9 million bond to upgrade the HVAC system at its elementary school, while Lawrence Township has a $5.8 million bond on the ballot to make improvements at Myron L. Powell Elementary School.

Salem High School would get a new concession building, restroom facilities, bleachers, and a scoreboard if voters approve a $2.64 million bond to renovate the high school stadium. The project is not eligible for state funding.

In Atlantic County, voters in Port Republic will decide whether a nine-member school board should be elected and not appointed by the mayor, as is dictated under the current system. The annual school budget and any bond proposals would go to voters for approval.

Stow Creek Township in Cumberland County wants voters to reduce the size of the school board from nine members to seven.