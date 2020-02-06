Seven students in a school bus received minor injuries in an accident with a vehicle whose driver fled the scene Thursday afternoon in the city’s Germantown section, police said.
Just after 4 p.m., the bus, ferrying students from DePaul Catholic School, collided with a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta in the unit block of West Tulpehocken Street. The driver of the Volkswagen left on foot and was being sought by police.
The children were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and were expect to be treated and released, police said.