On the Monday after the Super Bowl, some schools are giving kids a late start — or a lesson in stamina

Some local school districts are all in on the Eagles, already giving students and staff a two-hour delay for classes Monday. Others are looking ahead to promise cancellations for a parade (knock on wood), and one is using the opportunity to exhibit how “life readiness” works.

But most seem to be treating Monday like any other day.

Jenkintown was the latest school district to announce a two-hour post-Super Bowl delay, after similar announcements from the Quakertown Community School District in Bucks County, the Wissahickon School District in Montgomery County, and the Gloucester City School District in Camden County.

“We recognize and value this time with family and friends and understand that this will be a late evening for our students,” Jenkintown Superintendent Jill Takacs wrote. “With that in mind, The School District of Jenkintown will have a 2-hour delayed opening on Monday, February 13, 2023. GO EAGLES!”

Advertisement

Haddon Township Superintendent Robert Fisicaro told families the district won’t be modifying its schedule and played up the importance of balancing priorities.

“Although it is a great opportunity for families to positively experience the camaraderie and spirit surrounding the big game, there is also value in meeting our school and work responsibilities on time despite the potential for less-than-usual sleep,” Fisicaro wrote in a message to the Haddon Township community. “Preparing students for college, career, and life readiness is at the top of our priority list.”

Fisicaro indicated he respected “each school district’s own set of individual circumstances” but said that “setting an example of how to enjoy an exciting PM event while still meeting our personal and collective responsibilities is necessary for Haddon Township. Have a great day and go, Eagles!”

Collingswood and Oaklyn school officials gave families hoping for a late arrival Monday good and bad news: School will start as scheduled Monday — in part because the district had already scheduled an early dismissal for report card conferences — but if the Eagles win, they would close for a parade.

“The Collingswood and Oaklyn Schools have promoted the character traits of resilience, determination, perseverance, and grit this year, and with Super Bowl Champions in our backyard, it would be an appropriate time to celebrate,” officials wrote. “Based on previous celebrations in 2008 (Phillies) and 2018 (Eagles), area traffic was gridlocked, student absenteeism was extremely high, and staffing levels presented challenges to a productive school day.”

If a parade happens, Collingswood and Oaklyn schools will be closed, and all athletic and extracurricular events will be canceled.

No decision has been made for what happens Monday in the Philadelphia School District. Asked about the team, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. was enthusiastic: “E-A-G-L-E-S,” he said.

Officials were still discussing the matter Monday, Watlington said in an interview.

Gloucester City Superintendent Sean Gorman said it was an “easy decision” to allow students and staff an easier morning after what promises to be a late night.

“It’s such a special time, and you never know how often it’s gonna happen,” Gorman said. “For school-aged kids, it’s hard to stay up for the game to begin with, so we thought, [let’s] give everybody that chance.”

Gorman said that the delay will also encourage staff who may otherwise have taken the whole day off, preventing problems related to staffing shortages that have carried over from the pandemic.

There’s been a “whole lot of positive feedback,” Gorman said.

Here’s a running list of districts that have modified instruction for Feb. 13. Please contact us with updates.

Pennsylvania

Jenkintown

Quakertown Community

Wissahickon

New Jersey

Gloucester City