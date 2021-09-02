Some Philadelphia School District parents woke up Thursday to news that their children’s schools would open on time, despite the damage wrought by Hurricane Ida.

Staff, who live all over the region, including some in storm-damaged areas, began making their way to buildings. The first district schools open at 7:30 a.m.

But then school system called a two-hour delay — after 8 a.m., with some children and staff already in buildings.

“Due to storm-related street closures impacting public transportation and roadways across the Philadelphia region, the School District of Philadelphia is implementing a two-hour delay today, Thursday, Sept. 2 for all schools with 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. start times,” a district message read.

Children who were already en route to delayed schools would be monitored by staff already on site, the district said. Many schools ignored the delay and proceeded as normal.

At a city press conference discussing Ida’s impact, Mayor Jim Kenney said the storm lived up to the city’s worst predictions, and urged city residents to stay home if they could.

Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said the decision to keep schools open was made in “an evolving situation” but said “the communication this morning went out later than we would like.”

The district considers itself an essential service, Hite said at the city news conference, and because SEPTA was running and school buses were on the roads, “we thought it important to make sure the schools stayed open.”

Kenney said he did not weigh in on whether to close city schools.

“That’s why we have a school board and a superintendent,” the mayor said. “Hindsight’s always 20/20, but everyone seems to be safe.”

The district will make decisions later today about possible early dismissals.

Hite said the district was working with the city’s Office of Emergency Management on recommendations for school Friday, and would inform families later Thursday.

But the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, in a statement, said its officials “vehemently disagree with the district’s call to keep schools open today” and said it shared frustrations about the late delay announcement.

“With unprecedented and extremely dangerous flooding, this was an irresponsible decision,” the PFT said in a statement.

At Martin Luther King High School, some rooms were dark for a time, because staff couldn’t make their way into work. Students whose teachers could not make it in congregated in the auditorium.

Teenagers stopped English teacher Stephen Flemming, asking if he had seen their teachers. He was in contact with one colleague who at mid-morning was stuck in their car on a flooded road.

Flemming, who lives in Southwest Philadelphia, left early and arrived at school safely, but he’s incredulous that the district didn’t plan for the consequences of Ida.

“We made it through a pandemic, but we couldn’t get this right? I am gobsmacked,” Flemming said.

Two district schools — Dobson Elementary, in Manayunk, and Greenfield Elementary, in Center City, were closed because of power outages.

At Masterman, a school that has drawn attention for parent and teacher alarm over asbestos and other building concerns, the rain caused problems in multiple locations in the building, which is having its roof replaced. Ceiling tiles collapsed in two classrooms, and the basement flooded.

Hite said the situation had been “inspected, resolved. It’s quite frankly why we’re replacing the roof at Masterman.”

Many suburban districts made the decision Wednesday night to close schools Thursday.

In Cheltenham, some classrooms at Cedarbrook Middle School flooded during the worst of the storm, with water shin-deep. Acting Superintendent Nancy Hacker wasn’t sure she’d be able to get buses out on the roads, with streets around the bus depot flooded.

“We want to ensure the safety of our students, whether they arrive by school by walking or bus, or by their parent drivers, who must navigate flooded or closed streets,” Hacker wrote in an email to parents. “We also want to ensure the safety of our staff, many of whom travel great distances, and who might also be impacted by the storm.”

Hacker was headed out to inspect the scene at Cedarbrook on Thursday.

“We were very fortunate there wasn’t more damage,” she said in an interview.

In the Neshaminy School District, most students had their first day of school postponed because of Ida’s aftermath. (Students in kindergarten, fifth and ninth grades started classes Wednesday.)

School buildings seemed to escape the storm relatively unscathed, said Neshaminy spokesman Chris Stanley, but officials were worried about road conditions.

“We hated to push it off,” Stanley said of the first day of school, “but it would not have worked out well for anybody. We had to give the road crews, the police, everyone their space.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.