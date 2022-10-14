Threats against several South Jersey schools in an apparent swatting incident prompted lockdowns Friday, disrupting classes for thousands of students. All were later deemed unfounded, authorities said.

In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a “potential shooting at Toms River North High School,” FOX29 reported. The school was locked down while police investigated. The call was later determined to be an unfounded threat.

Police said they were investigating the incident as possible swatting, which occurs when a prank call is placed in order to draw a large armed police presence at a particular location. Swatting was also suspected in the other incidents at schools in Cumberland and Ocean Counties.

There was also a threat at Vineland High School in Cumberland County. Police were dispatched to check the school and said there was no danger to students or staff, the department said on its Facebook page.

In Ocean County, Barnegat High School also received an unfounded threat of a shooter Friday, police said. Students were evacuated to the Collins School while police searched the high school. Police said no indications of any active threats were found. Nearby schools were told to shelter in place during the reported threat.

Stafford Township schools also issued a shelter-in-place order as a precaution. It was later lifted several hours later.