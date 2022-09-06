Officials for the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education say they may have found a potential way to preserve 24 acres in Northwest Philadelphia known as the “Boy Scout” tract and have suspended their quest for a developer for the site.

The center’s board of trustees made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying they have “several potential opportunities for preservation” for the heavily wooded land on Port Royal Avenue in Upper Roxborough, likely putting to rest a dispute with local residents who were fighting against plans to develop.

Details about the preservation were few, but it appears a plan by the board to develop the land has not yet drawn the level of interest the center’s trustees had hoped for. However, a deadline for developer proposals is several weeks away.

“The Board is enthusiastic about pursuing potential preservation options, as the organization had tried several times in the past decade to preserve the site,” the board said in an email sent by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.

The email continued: “While no proposals have yet been received from conservation-minded developers or individuals, and the date for filing proposal applications is still several weeks away, the group is immediately pausing the process to prioritize the exploration of potential preservation possibilities.”

Weilbacher also said the center hopes to work with “conservation-minded groups and individuals in the community who have ideas on identifying additional preservation options.”

He said the board hopes to make an announcement with more details about preservation of the site in upcoming weeks.

Weilbacher could not be reached immediately for comment.

Neighborhood opposition

No doubt, preserving the land would be popular with neighbors in Upper Roxborough and Shawmont Valley. Officials raised their ire in late June when they announced the center would request potential developers to submit proposals to build on the land, while trying to keep the impact to a minimum.

“Obviously we’re pleased that the Trustees have decided to pull back from the abyss,” said Rich Giordano, president of the Upper Roxborough Civic Association. “Our efforts now shift to helping them both to find funds to help conserve this property once and for all and to take steps not only to preserve it but to do restoration work there as well.”

Giordano said the news would be a focus of his group’s meeting Wednesday.

Holly Terry, a resident who has been fighting the development proposal, said she is “excited to learn more about the preservation proposals” but would like more details.

The land is a rare tract of undeveloped, open space in Philadelphia, and is in an area of the city marked more by a rural vibe than an urban one.

A virtual meeting at the end of June drew more than 100 people, many of whom organized to fight the proposal.

At the time, Weilbacher and three members of the board said the center planned to ensure parts of the tract remain preserved, but details about what level of development would be allowed were scarce. The land is zoned for single and multifamily homes, passive recreation, adult and child care, community centers, and community gardens or farms.

Residents asked during the meeting why an environmental center would sell land rather than keep it whole, how development would affect a “Toad Detour” designed to protect the amphibians, whether members of the board had conflicts of interest, if development would bring city water and sewer to the area, if building density would be kept low, how storm water would be handled — and a host of other issues.

The largest privately owned open space in the city

The Schuylkill Center is a nonprofit that offers programs in environmental education, art, and land stewardship, as well as summer camps. It owns 340 acres protected through a conservation easement with Natural Lands between the Schuylkill and Wissahickon Valley Park, and is the largest privately owned open space in the city.

It has held the scout tract separately after it was donated to the center more than 40 years ago.

But the center, which draws funding from grants, contributions, and program revenue, doesn’t have the finances to maintain the land, officials said. Center officials also say need at least $5 million to make necessary upgrades and repairs at the center’s buildings, and that selling the land would go toward raising the money.

The center’s main building was built in 1968 and needs a work, Weilbacher has said. The center also operates a wildlife clinic that hasn’t been “touched for 30 years,” Weilbacher also noted, as well as a nature museum that also needs work. Further, the staff has to maintain trails and land.

The center twice applied for state funding to preserve the scout tract, but was turned down. In the 1980s, it sold off 10 acres of the tract to a church to raise money.

The board began seeking a developer who would agree to a conservation easement on the land, while limiting its use and conserving steep slopes. The buyer would also have to agree to stricter storm-water measures than required by the city. The board said it will post a request for proposals (RFP) when it’s finished.

Green Tree Run flows through the property, and the center hopes to protect it. The property is adjacent to the Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve. The board, in its request for proposal for a developer, specified that any developer would have to agree to a conservation easement that would protect two ravines totaling 12 acres, or half the property.

And it said a developer would have to agree to not seek zoning variances, and install any water and sewer lines off Eva Street, not along Royal Avenue.

This story will be updated.