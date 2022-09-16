Two of the five bomb technicians injured during a training exercise at SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County, remained hospitalized for serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday.

The injured included three bomb squad technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, one trooper from the Pennsylvania State Police, and one special agent from the FBI’s Philadelphia office.

All were at SCI Phoenix for explosives training Thursday held by the FBI Philadelphia office for law enforcement partners. Shortly before 10 a.m., those at the training site called emergency services for backup, reporting a live training device unexpectedly exploded. Aerial footage from news stations like 6ABC showed a car in smoke shortly after the explosion.

According to the FBI, all were taken to area hospitals and some injuries were “significant,” but none were life-threatening.

The FBI technician, whose name has not been made public, was released from the hospital Thursday.

Cpls. Tim Metz and Andrew Noto, bomb technicians at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, are also home after being treated for their injuries at Paoli Hospital. Their colleague Cpl. Ryan Volk suffered the most serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he continues to be treated.

The state trooper similarly remained in “serious but stable” condition in the hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is leading an investigation into the incident with the help of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.