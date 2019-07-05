The bridge over the Delaware River will connect Ewing, N.J., with Lower Makefield in Bucks County, and will be the first stage of new construction to be open to vehicles, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The portion opening Wednesday will eventually be the westbound lanes only. For the next two weeks, the old bridge will remain open for traffic into New Jersey, but then will close. The new westbound lanes will carry traffic in both directions until the new lanes to New Jersey are finished, likely in 2021.