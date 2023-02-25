Worker trapped in Sea Isle City balcony collapse, news reports say

An upper-floor balcony collapsed at a condominium building Friday afternoon in Sea Isle City, injuring two workers and trapping a third worker under a slab of concrete, according to news reports.

The collapse of the eighth-floor balcony onto the seventh-floor balcony at the Spinnaker condominium complex on the boardwalk was reported around 2:20 p.m. Two workers on the eighth-floor balcony suffered minor injuries.

The condition of the trapped worker was not immediately available.