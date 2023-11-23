Stache, this year’s National Dog Show champion, is from Chester County

This year’s National Dog Show champion didn’t have to travel very far to take his crown.

Stache, a Sealyham terrier, won Best in Show at the annual competition, held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. His owner, breeder, and handler is Margery Good of Goodspice Kennels in Cochranville, Chester County.

“He just gave a wonderful performance,” Good said when accepting the award. “He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring.”

Living up to his name, Stache’s stache was groomed to perfection and on full display when he enjoyed a celebratory meal off the silver platter awarded to the winner.

“This dog’s condition, breed type and showmanship all come together to produce the epitome of an excellent dog,” said Best in Show judge Carrie Chase, who selected Stache.

The pup was the first of his breed to win the title. The Sealyham terrier, according to the American Kennel Club, is “brave and spirited, but not as spiky as small terriers.”

In order to take the crown, Stache beat out a group of finalists including a Chesapeake Bay Retriever named M; a Great Dane named Carson; an Azawahk named Yaro; a German Shepherd Dog named Heathcliff; and a Shih Tzu named Comet.

This year’s Reserve Best in Show was awarded to a Dalmation named Pumpkin.