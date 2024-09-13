Judge rules man charged in Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s deaths will remain in custody before trial

A New Jersey judge ruled Friday that the driver accused of killing Columbus Blue Jacket hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will remain in jail until his trial.

Superior Court Judge Michael J. Silvanio said that the gravity of Sean Higgins’ alleged crime — driving under the influence and fatally striking the Gaudreau brothers while they were riding bicycles in Salem County on Aug. 29 — gave the court serious concerns about his early release.

“I also have to weigh the public health, safety, and welfare,” Silvanio said.

The judge called Higgins prone to “overaggressive” driving and “road rage-like behavior,” and said he was concerned that he might try to commit suicide if released.

Higgins, 43, appeared virtually from Salem County Correctional Facility and grew emotional throughout the hour-long pretrial detention hearing, wiping back tears as his attorneys pleaded his case to the court.

He stands charged with two counts of death by auto and other offenses and his case that has drawn international attention. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Higgins’ attorneys, Matthew Portella and Richard Klineburger, argued that their client did not pose a flight or suicide risk, pointing to his strong ties to New Jersey and his upstanding record as a military officer prior to this incident.

Higgins had been placed on suicide watch in jail, but that precaution has since been lifted, Portella said. Attorneys offered to install a breathalyzer device on Higgin’s vehicle that would prevent him from driving under the influence.

Higgins remained on the scene and told a New Jersey state trooper that he drank up to six beers before the crash, according to charging documents. He failed a field sobriety test, authorities said, and admitted that the alcohol fueled his “impatience” behind the wheel that night.

First Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Flynn of the Salem County Prosecutor’s office, said pretrial release would pose a grave risk that the state could not control.

“There simply is no condition that the court can place on Mr. Higgins that is going to control the aggressive driving, but unfortunately [also] the drinking during the driving, getting on the road, and having this happen again,” Flynn said, calling the crash a result of “impatience, anger and recklessness.”

He said the state’s evidence was strong: “This is not the type of case where this is a whodunit or what happened. The whodunit and what happened are very well documented.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.