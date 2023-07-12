Philly man killed by hit-and-run driver fleeing Secret Service traffic stop near White House

A 75-year-old Philadelphia man was killed Wednesday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver fleeing from a U.S. Secret Service traffic stop in Washington near the White House, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

The Secret Service said in a statement that officers from its uniformed division attempted a traffic stop just before 1:30 p.m. of a vehicle with an expired registration at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

The driver indicated that they would stop the vehicle but then fled south on 17th Street NW, the Secret Service said. The driver then ran a red light and struck “multiple individuals” in the crosswalk at 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue, “a short distance from where the traffic stop was initiated,” the agency said.

The uniformed division officers rendered aid to the 75-year-old man, who was then transported to an area hospital where he later died. News reports from Washington said a 13-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspect was driving a blue 2006 Honda Accord, Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed in an email. The vehicle was last seen heading south on 17th Street NW.

“Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family,” Guglielmi said in a statement posted on Twitter.