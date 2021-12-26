A woman died Sunday morning in a collision with a SEPTA bus on Haverford Avenue, the Philadelphia Police Department reported.

The 48-year-old woman was driving a black BMW that ran into the rear of the SEPTA bus shortly before 8:30 a.m., police said. A witness told police the woman pulled out onto Haverford from a side street directly in front of another vehicle, then drove eastbound before hitting the bus. Police had no information on how fast the woman’s vehicle was going or whether the woman was distracted while driving.

The driver, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at Lankenau Medical Center at 10:42 a.m.

The bus driver and a passenger were also taken to Lankenau and were in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

SEPTA did not reply to a request for additional information.