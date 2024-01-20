1 man killed after his car crashed into a SEPTA bus in Kensington

A man died early Saturday morning after running a red light and crashing his car into a SEPTA bus at Frankford and Allegheny Avenues in Kensington, police said.

Police did not identify the 23-year-old driver, who was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m. The crash had occurred 10 minutes earlier, as the man was driving a Mini Cooper at “a high rate of speed” eastbound along Allegheny Avenue, according to police.

The man ran a red light and hit the SEPTA bus, which was operating on Route 5, driving northbound along Frankford Avenue, police said.

The bus’s driver and the two passengers aboard were not injured, police said.

A spokesperson for SEPTA, Andrew Busch, said “our understanding is that the motorist who struck the SEPTA bus was being pursued by Philadelphia Police.”

Police, who said the incident was under investigation, did not immediately confirm whether they had been pursuing the driver.