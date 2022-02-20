A 13-year-old boy on his bike was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The boy, identified as Nicolas Ritter by the Philadelphia Police Department, was standing on his bike in the middle of the 2100 block of Penrose Avenue with another child when he was hit by the Route 7 bus. The other child was able to move out of the way unharmed, according to police.

The bus driver, who has not been identified by officials, braked and attempted to swerve to avoid the collision but was not able to, police said. Ritter was pronounced dead at the site by paramedics on Thursday evening. His relatives could not immediately be reached by The Inquirer for comment.

The driver is currently off the road, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch; the police and SEPTA are both conducting investigations into the crash.

“This family is dealing with truly an unimaginable loss,” Busch said. “SEPTA’s thoughts are with the family and friends and loved ones.”