Shooting on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia leaves one person hospitalized

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left foot on a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia on Friday night and was reported in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred at West Dauphin and North Bancroft Streets around 10:45 p.m., after the victim evidently became involved in a dispute with another man, police said.

Advertisement

No arrests had been made.

Authorities said they were looking for a man with a “heavy build” and a gray beard who is believed to have been the shooter. He was wearing a black jacket, a knit cap, and black pants at the time of the shooting, police said.

On Tuesday, a man wielding a knife was shot and critically wounded during an altercation on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line platform. And, in early October, a man fired a weapon at a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia, injuring three women.

Despite these incidents, violent crimes on SEPTA have decreased this year. Fewer shootings involving the transit system have occurred so far in 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.

Serious crimes are down 37% from the start of the year through June 30 in contrast to the first six months of last year, according to SEPTA data.

In the meantime, police are urging anyone with information about the latest incident to call or text the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous.