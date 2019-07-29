SEPTA police arrested two young males Sunday evening after an attempted armed holdup in the concourse at 8th and Market Streets.
No one was injured, according to SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.
Police responded about to a call about the incident about 7 p.m. They chased the suspects from the concourse onto Center City streets where they were eventually arrested at 7th and Chestnut Streets.
The suspects were possibly juveniles, but Busch said he could not confirm that.
The victim of the attempted holdup went to the police station to make a statement after the arrests.
No further information was available as of Sunday night.