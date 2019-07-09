The National Transportation Safety Board will participate in the investigation into Monday’s death of a SEPTA worker on the Broad Street Line.
The worker was hit by a train in the city’s Tioga section about 5:44 p.m. The man was working with two people others on the northbound tracks. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that the man fell backward and into the path of an oncoming train.
SEPTA has not identified the man, but he was in his 40s and had worked for the transit agency for 20 years, Busch said.