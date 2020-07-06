A man who fell from the Eighth Street platform of the Market-Frankford El on Sunday afternoon and ended up between two rails survived getting run over by a train pulling into the station, officials said.
The man, who was not identified, “somehow stumbled and fell” onto the westbound subway tracks around 4 p.m., missing the electrified third rail, said Carla Showell-Lee, a SEPTA spokesperson. A passenger notified SEPTA after a train pulled into the station, and service was halted while the man was extracted from beneath the train, she said.
He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with unknown injuries, Showell-Lee said. Service on the Market-Frankford line was disrupted for about a half hour. The incident is still under investigation, she said, but there is no evidence that any crime took place.