A 33-year-old woman was in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon in SEPTA’s 46th Street station in West Philadelphia, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford Line station at 46th and Market Streets, said Police Inspector Derrick Wood, commanding officer of the Southwest Division.
Police said the woman was shot multiple times in the stomach and once in her left leg. She was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Wood, who spoke after being at the crime scene, said a 24-year-old man also suffered a graze wound to his finger, but declined to be treated at a hospital.
SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said by text that a group of teenagers had chased another group of teenagers into the station. Then, one of the teens fired a handgun from one part of the mezzanine to another. Both groups were males.
The mezzanine is a level below the train platform.
In the spray of gunfire, the woman was hit, and a bullet grazed the man in the finger, Wood said. The victims did not appear to be connected to either group of teens, he said.
A person of interest, believed to be the shooter, was in custody late Wednesday afternoon, Wood said. Further investigation will determine if he will be charged, he said. Police are reviewing SEPTA surveillance video.
Nestel said El trains were running but bypassing the station.