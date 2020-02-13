SEPTA police are still trying to determine how a man whose body was found Feb. 3 on top of a Market-Frankford elevated train was killed.
Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesman, said investigators have ruled out foul play in the death of the 27-year-old man but do not know why he was on top of the train.
Investigators have found video showing the man on top of the train but not how he suffered his fatal injuries.
The body was found when the train stopped at the Girard Avenue Station.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said its report on the death was pending because of the ongoing investigation.
SEPTA police ask any possible witnesses to contact them at 215-580-8111.