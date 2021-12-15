Two SEPTA police detectives exchanged gunfire with a man suspected in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Kensington section, a transit agency spokesperson said.

Around 3:50 p.m., the transit police detectives responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue near the Allegheny Station and got into a shootout with a man who then fled the scene and remains at large, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The two transit police detectives were not injured.

Busch said the Philadelphia Police Department was leading the investigation of the incident and the search for the suspect with SEPTA police assisting.

No further information was immediately available.