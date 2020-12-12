A man died after being struck by a train Saturday morning at a SEPTA station in Jenkintown, authorities said.
The man had been on the tracks, rather than the boarding area at the Jenkintown-Wyncote station. While there was no indication of foul play, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, it was not yet clear whether the fatality was accidental.
Busch said that SEPTA’s signal systems had been working properly. A SEPTA police investigation is ongoing.
The incident happened around 10:25 a.m. The Lansdale/Doylestown train was on its way to Center City. Service continues at the Jenkintown-Wyncote station, but the West Trenton, Warminster and Lansdale/Doylestown lines are currently experiencing some delays, SEPTA reported.