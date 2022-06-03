SEPTA subway service during the Friday afternoon commute in Center City and along Broad Street was briefly disrupted after a man fired a gun in the 15th Street trolley station, but was later apprehended and no injuries were reported, a transit agency spokesperson said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the man got off a trolley at the 15th Street Station and fired a gun, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. No one was shot or otherwise injured.

The ensuing police activity led SEPTA to announce it was diverting passengers from trolleys and the subways to shuttle buses. Around 5:30 p.m., SEPTA said the police activity was clearing and service was resuming with expected residual delays.

Busch said police had apprehended the suspect in the area of Broad Street and Erie Avenue.

“Not clear at this point why he fired the gun,” Busch said in an email.

The suspect’s name and any charges were not immediately available.