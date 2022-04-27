A 28-year-old man suspected of committing at least two sexual assaults this month, including one on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, was taken into custody Wednesday, Philadelphia Police said.

Quintez Adams was wanted in connection with two sexual assaults, police said: One on the 700 block of Market Street on the afternoon of April 4, and the other at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the subway near the Girard station on Broad Street.

Police have not released many details about either attack, or about the circumstances of Adams’ apprehension Wednesday morning. They said officers had taken him “to a local hospital for evaluation.”

Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said Adams had suffered some injuries, but he did not say what they were or specify when or how they happened, except to say that Adams sustained them before encountering police. Naish declined to comment on the case during a virtual briefing Wednesday, saying only that Adams “will have his day in court.”

Adams’ alleged attack on SEPTA came months after another sexual assault on the transit agency’s lines attracted widespread attention. In that incident, authorities say Fiston Ngoy, 35, raped a woman in view of other passengers on the Market-Frankford Line near the Upper Darby 69th Street station last fall. Ngoy is awaiting trial.

Adams’ alleged offense also came as SEPTA has experienced a spike in violent crime recently. The Inquirer reported this week that robberies and aggravated assaults on the regional public transit agency had jumped more than 80% from 2019 to 2021, even as ridership plunged amid the pandemic.

This is a developing story that will be updated.