Person shot on the Market-Frankford Line in West Philly, marking the second SEPTA shooting this week

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on SEPTA’s westbound Market-Frankford Line, according to reports.

A person was shot on the train at 52nd Street Station in West Philadelphia just after 8 a.m. Friday, said SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. A suspect had been taken into custody.

The victim’s condition — and what precipitated the shooting — are still unknown. The victim is being treated at a local hospital, per Golden.

Continued police activity in the area is causing delays for MFL riders. All passengers must board on westbound platforms between 40th Street and 56th Street stations.

This is the second shooting to occur on SEPTA this week. Two people were hospitalized after being shot inside Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line on Wednesday evening.

The incidents come amid renewed concerns about passenger safety on Philadelphia’s two subway lines. The transit agency’s ridership has continued to decline post-pandemic, prompting SEPTA to try a mixture of new safety measures, including the installation of seven-foot fare gates.

SEPTA announced it would add more police officers to train cars beginning in mid-February, alongside an additional 60 unarmed security officers across SEPTA stations and trains. The initiative joined a pilot that added artificial intelligence to security cameras across subway platforms to more quickly detect when a gun is discharged in January.

This is a developing story that will be updated.