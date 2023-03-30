2 people shot inside subway station in South Philly, suspect in custody

Two people were hospitalized in stable condition after being shot inside Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line subway Wednesday night, police said.

The suspected gunman was apprehended at 15th and Wolf Streets a short time later, police said.

Just before 9:40 p.m., police in the area reported hearing gunfire and saw people running up the stairs on the northbound side of the station. A man shot in the back was transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. A woman shot in the right thigh walked to nearby Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Police said a semiautomatic handgun was found discarded in an alleyway on the 2100 block of South Rosewood Street.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the shooting occurred on the mezzanine level of the subway station.

Subway trains were bypassing the station because of the police investigation.