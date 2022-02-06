Four people were robbed at gunpoint in three separate episodes at SEPTA stations on Saturday, the agency said Sunday as police continued to look for a male wanted for questioning.

The string of robberies started about 2 p.m. Saturday, when a male with a gun demanded money from a person along the concourse connecting the City Hall and 15th Street stations, according to the agency.

A second similar robbery took place just after 9 p.m. at 30th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line, SEPTA said.

A third robbery followed at that same station, “in which two people were held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM,” according to SEPTA.

The agency said no victims were injured.

SEPTA Transit Police apprehended two males in connection with the cases, the agency said, and is seeking a third for questioning. The agency asks that anyone with information contact SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.