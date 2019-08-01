The FBI is investigating fraudulent spending at SEPTA, sources with knowledge of the investigation said.
The investigation, first reported by PlanPhilly, began with SEPTA’s internal inspector general months ago, sources said, but was handed over to federal investigators. Within the past month, FBI investigators were gathering evidence at SEPTA’s Woodland Avenue facility, a location where SEPTA’s buildings and bridges work crews are assigned.
The investigation is centered on less than a dozen SEPTA managers who embezzled money through agency credit cards in collaboration with an outside vendor, sources said. The amount of money taken could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, they said.
PlanPhilly reported that facilities managers were fabricating fraudulent supply and repair invoices generally involved in construction projects. The purchases were never filled, though, and managers and vendors kept leftover money. The subjects of the investigation also are being investigated for taking SEPTA property.
“It’s something we’ve been hearing for at least a couple months now,” said Joe Coccio, secretary-treasurer with the Transit Workers Union Local 234, which represents some classes of SEPTA workers.