Person fatally struck by SEPTA Thorndale train

A person was fatally struck by a SEPTA Regional Rail train late Friday afternoon near the Wynnewood station in Montgomery County, an agency spokesperson said.

Around 4:50 p.m., the person was hit by an outbound Paoli-Thorndale Line train, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Service in both directions was suspended while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Just after 5:50 p.m., SEPTA announced that service had resumed with residual delays.

No other information was immediately available about the deceased person.