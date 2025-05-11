SEPTA train crash leaves 8 injured in Norristown. One victim has been airlifted to a hospital.

A SEPTA train struck an end-of-the-line barrier at the Norristown Transportation Center on Sunday morning, leaving at least eight people injured, including one that appeared to be seriously hurt.

The Norristown High Speed Line train was pulling into the station at Lafayette and Swede Streets at around 10 a.m. when it “made contact with the bumper at the end of the track,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

One of the eight injured people was airlifted to Temple University Hospital.

Busch said he did not know how fast the train was traveling, but that it would have been a “relatively low rate of speed because it was coming in to the end of the line.”

It remained unclear Sunday whether the crash was caused by a malfunction, operator error or some other reason. Busch said it was under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.