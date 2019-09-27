I-95 is currently under construction from Cottman Avenue to the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, and work is scheduled to continue in that area for the next nine years. The $2.7 billion project covers an eight-mile stretch of highway used by 180,000 vehicles daily, but when it’s finished there will be much work still to be done. PennDot officials anticipate some portion of I-95 in Pennsylvania will remain under construction over the next four decades.