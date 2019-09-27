SEPTA is leasing vehicles from a Maryland transit agency to accommodate commuters whose frustration with Interstate 95 traffic might prompt them to take the train.
On Monday, the agency will begin using five leased Maryland Area Regional Commuter cars on the West Trenton and Trenton Regional Rail lines. The additional vehicles will allow SEPTA to have more capacity on both lines, and on the West Trenton Line, will allow the agency to run two additional trains into Philadelphia every morning, and two additional trains out of the city in the evening.
SEPTA is paying $830,376 to lease the cars for one year.
Those routes, particularly the Trenton Line, have been crowded with riders recently, a SEPTA spokesperson said. Ridership on Regional Rail as a whole rose by 7% in July and August compared to the same months in 2018, SEPTA reported, and the agency believes the highway construction played a role in boosting those numbers.
I-95 is currently under construction from Cottman Avenue to the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, and work is scheduled to continue in that area for the next nine years. The $2.7 billion project covers an eight-mile stretch of highway used by 180,000 vehicles daily, but when it’s finished there will be much work still to be done. PennDot officials anticipate some portion of I-95 in Pennsylvania will remain under construction over the next four decades.
PennDot has long been interested in diverting car commuters onto public transportation. SEPTA has plans to upgrade its Conshohocken Station, a step that state transit planners hope may encourage some Schuylkill Expressway drivers to take the train instead. PennDot has also proposed posting signs on the expressway with train departure times to pitch drivers on the idea that a rail trip might be faster than the highway.