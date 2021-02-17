Seven people were shot near the Olney Transportation Center on Broad Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.
Authorities said the shooting happened at 2:50 p.m. They did not report the condition of any of the victims, or provide information about their genders or ages.
People were struck in their backs, ankles, legs, and arms, police said. Six of the victims were being treated at Einstein Medical Center, while another was taken to Temple University Hospital by police.
Two guns were recovered, police said, and one person was taken into custody.
This is a developing story that will be updated.