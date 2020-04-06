Seven people were shot in three shootings in Trenton Sunday night, according to police, leaving at least one victim dead while two others suffered head wounds.
The incidents occurred within four hours of each other, said Lt. Jason Kmiec, a police spokesperson. He said there was “no indication” that the shootings were connected, but added that police had made no arrests and had not yet determined motives.
The gunfire began shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Bond Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Kmiec said. Three men were shot, one of whom died. Kmiec did not identify the victims or provide their ages.
About two hours later, at 7:05 p.m., a woman was shot in the head on the 100 block of Hoffman Street, Kmiec said. He said police weren’t sure what condition she was in.
And at 9:09 p.m., according to Kmiec, three men were shot on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. One man was shot in the hand, one in the leg, and the other in the head. As of 10:15 p.m., Kmiec said, none had been declared dead.
Investigations were ongoing.