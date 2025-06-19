PECO reports 270,000 power outages as potent storms rumble through the Philly region

A powerful thunderstorm that generated winds gusting past 55 mph quickly knocked out power to 270,000 PECO customers late Thursday afternoon.

“This is going to be a multi-day restoration effort,” said PECO spokesperson Ben Armstrong. “It was an impactful 60 minutes.”

While no twisters were reported — although the National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for northern Delaware and part of Delaware County — the quick-hitting storm created swirling curtains of rain and damaging winds.

Armstrong said the winds were so powerful that they took down not only branches, but whole trees and poles.

Numerous trees were downed in Lower Merion Township, a tree fell into a house in Westtown, Chester County, and tree limbs littered roads in Concord Township, Delaware County.

A gust of 56 mph was measured in Coatesville, the weather service reported.

The entire region remained under a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m.

More storms are possible during the evening, forecasters said. The storms are being set off by an approaching front inciting a highly energized and saturated air mass.

The ones that follow probably won’t be as potent as the storm that ripped through the region around 5:30 p.m.

On the plus side, it did knock back the heat. At Philadelphia International Airport, it shaved about 20 degrees off the temperature, which peaked at 93 earlier in the afternoon.

But forecasters promise that will be back with a vengeance.

After a dry and comfortable Friday with highs in the mid-80s, a potentially long-duration heat wave is due get underway during the weekend.

This is a developing story that will be updated.