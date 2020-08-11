All three girls testified that they met Horne, also known as “Lo,” while they were homeless and struggling with substance abuse — and he took advantage of them. He provided “trap” apartments for them to live in throughout Philadelphia, took lewd photos to post as advertisements on Backpage.com with a description of each girl and a phone number to call. They were teenagers — one as young as 13 — during the time that he trafficked them between 2013 and 2015, and in 2018, according to court records.