Police searching for suspect and stolen car in sexual assault of 12-year-old-girl

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Tioga-Nicetown Friday night.

The girl was attacked by a man who stole an idling car in which she was sleeping, police said.

Investigators said the girl had been asleep in the back seat of a 2020 white Ford Taurus, the keys in the ignition, at Germantown and Erie Avenues around 9:30 p.m. when the car was stolen by an unknown man. The girl was found abandoned about 25 minutes later, about a half mile away, near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. She had been sexually assaulted, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police said the suspect was thin and wearing all dark clothing. The Ford Taurus had not been recovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or call the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

It is the second child abduction involving a stolen car in as many days.

A 6-year-old boy was taken around midnight Thursday when his mother’s car was stolen outside a Save A Lot supermarket in the 5800 block of North Pulaski Avenue in Germantown. The woman had left the boy, who had just been treated for a broken leg, asleep in the back of the car, while she ran into the store, police said. Officers quickly found the abandoned vehicle and still-sleeping child a block away.

No arrest has been announced in that case.