Philadelphia police have identified a man whose last known address was in Indianapolis as the suspect in at least three alleged rapes at gunpoint in the past week.

Kevin Bennett, 28, might be driving a gray Dodge Charger SXT with an Indiana license plate number 471A549, police said. He is described as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds.

Bennett is wanted in connection with three attacks in North Philadelphia, police said in a statement issued Friday night. One occurred on the 3400 block of North 11th Street early last Sunday morning, the others in an apartment building on the 900 block of North Eighth Street on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police had previously said a person was believed responsible for at least six sexual assaults and attempted attacks since last Saturday, many of them targeting women working at nightclubs. In some, the suspect followed women from Philadelphia into Delaware County in one instance and Montgomery County in another.

Four victims had described the suspect as a man of medium height and stocky build with “dreadlocks” or “braids,” police said.

In the first reported rape, around 5 a.m. last Sunday on North 11th Street near Temple University Hospital, a man with a silver handgun forced a woman from her vehicle and sexually assaulted her in an alley, police said.

In the other rapes police on Saturday attributed to Bennett, a man posing as an electric worker gained access to an apartment building on North Eighth Street around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and sexually assaulted and robbed two people there using a silver handgun.

A police spokeswoman said Saturday investigations into the other alleged incidents continue.

In the two incidents that extended beyond Philadelphia, police said a man driving a silver or gray Dodge Charger had followed a bartender from her workplace in Southwest Philadelphia around 2:45 a.m. last Saturday to her home in Media and then fled.

Later that day, around midnight, a man followed a woman from a gentlemen’s club in Old City to a Wawa parking lot in West Norriton Township. From there, the woman called police and reported that a gray Dodge Charger with its license number covered had been following her and continued to do so despite several evasive moves before leaving.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts can call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3264 or 911.