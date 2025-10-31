Shapiro signs a disaster declaration in Pa. as SNAP benefits careen toward freeze

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed a disaster declaration ahead of a Saturday deadline that would freeze Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits until a federal budget is passed.

The Democratic governor is also releasing $5 million in state funding to Feeding Pennsylvania, which partners with food pantries across all counties, to help mitigate an expected surge in need in the coming weeks. The disaster declaration expedites the delivery of those funds.

Advertisement

To further aid in relief efforts for what some food assistance advocates describe as a food insecurity doomsday, Shapiro announced a private sector fundraising effort, which has so far yielded $1 million.

“There is no substitute for the federal government’s decision not to release SNAP benefits, but my Administration is stepping up to use every tool we have — state resources, private sector support, and the compassion of our communities — to make sure our food banks are fully stocked and our families are fed,” said Shapiro in a statement.

SNAP has been seen as such a critical lifeline to families that it has always remained funded even through previous government shutdowns.

A coalition of attorneys general and governors from 25 states, including Shapiro, sued the Trump administration Tuesday to stop the benefits freeze, pointing to a $5.5 billion contingency fund available for November use.

But even if a judge forces the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the billions it has in reserves, the funds would take a few days to reload. What’s more, the contingency funds would only be enough to cover half a month’s worth of benefits at the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In Pennsylvania, SNAP provides more than $366 million in benefits to about 2 million families, including 713,000 children.

But Pennsylvania pantries have reported a surge of families seeking food assistance even before news of a potential SNAP freeze broke, as families grapple with a state budget impasse and the compounding effects of a federal shutdown that has left thousands of federal employees furloughed or working without pay.

As the SNAP freeze looms, regular citizens and businesses have stepped up to fill local pantries and donate their time.

Donors for Shapiro’s emergency relief fund include 76ers co-owner David Adelman, entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, as well Thomas Tull, another entrepreneur who is part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.