‘Grocery buddies’ take action to help neighbors amid SNAP uncertainty

Delaware County resident Lenamarie Gorski grew up in what she describes as a very poor family. But she never went hungry as a child, thanks to federal nutrition support.

That’s why Gorski was shocked and dismayed earlier this month to learn that on Nov. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were set to be suspended for the first time amid the federal government shutdown.

Knowing 2 million Pennsylvanians stood to be affected , Gorski was moved to action, offering groceries and other essentials in a Philadelphia moms Facebook group this week.

“It’s not a perfect fix,” she said. But she feels good knowing fewer people will be hungry, and fewer babies will go without formula and diapers.

Gorski is just one of many Philadelphia-area residents hoping to help meet the increased food demand. Regardless of whether lawsuits result in a temporary Band-Aid for some SNAP funding, the need is expected to remain.

Even before the shutdown, food banks were struggling with federal cuts and high demand. Now, many federal workers are working without pay, and the future of food assistance is unclear.

In recent weeks, food pantries across the region have been bombarded by phone calls from people looking to donate time or money. Largely defunct community fridges are getting new donations. And local businesses are carving out special hours for people who need a snack or a meal.

Meanwhile, regular citizens are taking a grassroots approach to mutual aid, akin to efforts seen in the early days of the pandemic. On social media, they’re distributing lists of resources, sharing ideas for healthy low-cost meals, and becoming “grocery buddies” with neighbors in need, picking up the tab for their supermarket bills.

People like Gorski have been flooded with private messages from homebound seniors and mothers with children who have disabilities, as well as from people who don’t have cars to drive to food pantries. Some of them are too embarrassed to publicly ask for help.

After seeing the trend on Facebook, Erin Antoniak, the Philly-based recipe influencer and creator of Erin Lives Whole, became “grocery buddies” with a single mother of four children who lives in South Philly. The woman told Antoniak she was worried she’d have to pick up a second job if SNAP benefits were to lapse.

“This is not something that I feel like I’m changing the world, but I do think it’s going to help,” said Antoniak, who plans to pay for the family’s groceries through at least the end of November. “It takes one less worry off her plate.”

For the first haul, Antoniak asked the woman “to make her dream grocery cart,” and include “fun” foods alongside practical items like pasta and sandwich fixings. Before ordering the groceries, Antoniak doubled up on some of the woman’s longer-shelf-life selections, such as apple juice and frozen foods, then threw in treats like Annie’s Cheddar Bunnies, French toast sticks, and popcorn.

The $300 haul was delivered on Wednesday, said Antoniak, who has encouraged her more than 500,000 followers to also give if they’re able.

Community fridges see more volunteers, donations

Others have flocked to local food pantries, offering to volunteer or asking how to donate.

Cindy Wedholm, executive director of Montgomery County’s Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard, attributes this increased interest to the widespread media coverage of the SNAP uncertainty.

“Word has gotten out,” she said. “Hunger is something a lot of people can relate to and a cause people can support.”

Regardless of whether the SNAP pause plays out, pantries like Mattie Dixon are adding distribution days in response to the recent surge in demand.

The Germantown Community Fridge, which includes two fridge locations with ready-made meals and a monthly buffet, is also looking to ramp up its food distribution. Christine Schafer, who helps manage the cooking program, said the volunteer organization currently makes nearly 1,000 meals a month. With more demand and donations, they plan to add a weekly cooking session to provide more meals.

Schafer said people have called offering to cook meals at home, which is always welcome, so long as the food is labeled with ingredients and the date.

“Our main goals for cooking are that it obviously tastes good, it’s nutritious, and it’s recognizable, something people want to eat,” Schafer said.

Individual helpers make personal connections

Some helpers are splitting their time and resources, assisting multiple families or becoming a “grocery buddy” and also donating to a community fridge.

Taylor Pacheco said she’s been dropping off food at the 19th and South Street fridge, which has been running low. She has also sent digital grocery gift cards to two local moms who rely on SNAP.

“It’s disgraceful that we’re not taking care of our citizens,” Pacheco said. “This is where the community has to step up and care for each other. I think anyone who has enough to give should be giving, especially right now.”

In Pottstown, Stephanie Freed has been shopping for a few local families, including a single mother of five, and delivering the items to their homes.

“This time really calls for that connection, with a hug or a handshake, letting them know you’re in their corner,” Freed said.

It’s not a heavy lift, either: On her regular trip to Grocery Outlet, she said she picked up items on three families’ lists — basics like eggs, milk, meat, and veggies — and spent just over $100 on the extra food.

When she dropped the groceries off, she was greeted by children full of after-school energy.

“I was overwhelmed with hugs,” Freed said. “It was really kind of wonderful.”