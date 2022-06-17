The historic Shofuso Japanese House — site of the popular annual Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia in Fairmount Park — was vandalized and forced to close for a day, but will reopen Friday morning and resume normal operations, said the top official overseeing the city-owned property.

Kazumi Teune, interim executive director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, which manages the site, said in a phone interview late Thursday night that she estimated the damage to be “a few thousand dollars,” including to a mural by contemporary artist Hiroshi Senju that is installed on decorative paper sliding doors.

Teune attributed an earlier news report about the vandalism causing $2 million in damage to a miscommunication.

As for the possibility that the vandalism may have been an anti-Asian hate crime, Teune said she didn’t know the motivation but expressed skepticism that it was hate-motivated. “We think it’s teenagers, kids,” she said about the possible perpetrator.

The incident occurred Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, Teune said.

Nothing was stolen, she said.

Shofuso House will reopen at 11 a.m. Friday. Admission is by timed tickets and capacity is limited.

Teune said her organization will contact artist Hiroshi Senju to inquire about repairing the mural.

Philadelphia police were notified about the incident late Thursday morning and came to inspect the damage shortly after 5 p.m., Teune said.