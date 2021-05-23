A man and a woman were killed and 12 others injured in a shooting late Saturday night at a house party in South Jersey, according to New Jersey State Police.

The shooting occurred just before midnight at a home in Fairfield Township, a rural community outside of Bridgeton in Cumberland County.

According to a release by the State Police, troopers from the Bridgeton Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on East Commerce Street around 11:50 p.m.

There, the troopers discovered that a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman had been fatally shot and that 12 other adults had been transported to area hospitals with various gunshot injuries, police said.

As of Sunday morning, one of the 12 was reported in critical condition with serious injuries, police said. They did not disclose additional information about the others.

No arrests had been made, and an investigation into the motive behind the shooting continued, police said.

They urged anyone with information to contact New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office website at www.njccpo.org/tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated later.