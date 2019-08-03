A 34-year-old man died early Saturday after he was shot multiple times in a car in West Oak Lane, police said.
Police responded to a report of person wielding a gun at about 11:15 p.m. Friday night near 6700 Limekiln Pike. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside a Toyota Camry with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was brought by police to the Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Saturday.
There were no known motives for the shooting as of Saturday afternoon and no arrests, according to police. The investigation is continuing.